Celebrating Punjabi Literary Heritage: Portraits of Legends Unveiled
In a bid to celebrate Punjabi literary heritage, the Punjab Language Department has unveiled portraits of 20 distinguished Punjabi writers and scholars at Punjab Bhawan. This initiative aims to honor contributors to the Punjabi language and is part of broader efforts to promote Punjab's rich literary culture globally.
The Punjab Language Department has taken a significant step toward honoring Punjabi literary heritage by unveiling portraits of 20 renowned Punjabi writers and scholars at Punjab Bhawan.
This initiative is part of a broader effort to celebrate and promote the Punjabi language and its rich literary legacy worldwide. Already displaying 40 portraits, the department has now added distinguished figures such as Principal Teja Singh and Giani Sohan Singh Seetal to the collection.
Efforts to enhance Punjab Bhawan's cultural influence continue as discussions with officials aim to further showcase Punjabiyat. The upcoming renovation of the local library is expected to make it more inviting for visitors, reinforcing the Bhawan's role as a beacon of cultural pride.
