Kingpin Captured: The Fall of a Proclaimed Offender

Delhi Police have apprehended Manoj Khillo, a fugitive drug-trafficking kingpin, in Odisha. Khillo, a proclaimed offender, was wanted in multiple cases, including drug trafficking and arms offences. After a secret surveillance operation, he was captured, ending his years of evasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have successfully captured Manoj Khillo, the mastermind behind an inter-state drug-trafficking network, from Odisha. This comes after Khillo was declared a proclaimed offender last year in a case in Delhi.

The fugitive, who had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was intercepted just outside his village following a meticulously planned operation. He had been absconding for over three years, during which he continued to supply narcotics across several regions, including the National Capital Region.

Khillo's arrest marks the culmination of an extensive surveillance effort carried out by the police. Despite once securing interim bail for his mother's medical needs, Khillo refused to surrender, escalating the legal actions against him which now include multiple cases under various criminal laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

