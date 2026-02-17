Sunder Thakur Set to Join Ministerial Ranks Soon

In a pivotal announcement on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu revealed that Congress MLA Sunder Thakur from Kullu is soon expected to be appointed as a minister. This declaration was made in the state assembly during a heated debate concerning the Revenue Deficit Grant.

The exchange saw Sunder Thakur at odds with Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur. The Chief Minister intervened, stating that the Kullu legislator's elevation to ministerial status is imminent, and assured that the Leader of Opposition would be invited to the ceremony, easing the tension in the assembly.

Sunder Thakur, a seasoned politician, has been elected as a Member of Legislative Assembly twice, witnessing victories in both the 2017 and 2022 state elections. His ministerial appointment marks a significant step in his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)