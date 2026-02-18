Alakh Pandey's Heartfelt Support for Farmers in India

In a significant show of solidarity, Alakh Pandey, the teacher and founder of PhysicsWallah, recently visited farmers in India facing financial pressures. During the visit, he provided ₹22 lakh to help families struggling with economic and livelihood challenges.

Alakh Pandey, known widely as 'Alakh Sir,' connected with farmers by visiting their fields and homes, listening to their stories, and understanding the daily hardships they endure. This visit went beyond financial aid, as Pandey also engaged in conversations about farm operations and household responsibilities.

The gesture, characterized by a mutual exchange of blessings between Pandey and the farmers, symbolizes the trust and respect developed during the visit. Alakh Pandey's efforts highlight the urgent need for compassionate support to uplift the backbone of the nation, the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)