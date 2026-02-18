Left Menu

Alakh Pandey's Heartfelt Support for Farmers in India

Alakh Pandey, Founder of PhysicsWallah, supports Indian farmers facing financial and livelihood challenges. His visit included personal interactions and a contribution of ₹22 lakh to help families. Engaging with the community, he emphasized the importance of supporting farmers and fostering hope for future generations.

Updated: 18-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:55 IST
In a significant show of solidarity, Alakh Pandey, the teacher and founder of PhysicsWallah, recently visited farmers in India facing financial pressures. During the visit, he provided ₹22 lakh to help families struggling with economic and livelihood challenges.

Alakh Pandey, known widely as 'Alakh Sir,' connected with farmers by visiting their fields and homes, listening to their stories, and understanding the daily hardships they endure. This visit went beyond financial aid, as Pandey also engaged in conversations about farm operations and household responsibilities.

The gesture, characterized by a mutual exchange of blessings between Pandey and the farmers, symbolizes the trust and respect developed during the visit. Alakh Pandey's efforts highlight the urgent need for compassionate support to uplift the backbone of the nation, the farming community.

