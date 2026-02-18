Left Menu

Unanimous Support for Landmark EU-India Trade Deal

The EU and India have finalized a significant trade agreement with no objections from EU member states, as confirmed by Finland's PM Petteri Orpo. Expected to reduce tariffs and lessen reliance on the US, the deal's implementation might face minor setbacks during the EU vetting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:16 IST
Unanimous Support for Landmark EU-India Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

No obstacles have emerged among European Union member states regarding the newly finalized EU-India trade deal, Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo informed Reuters after his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The landmark agreement was reached to reduce tariffs on most goods and decrease dependency on the United States, amidst escalating global trade tensions.

The deal is anticipated to be implemented within a year, but the vetting process by EU authorities might encounter some hurdles, as past experiences with a separate trade deal with Mercosur have shown. The Mercosur deal faced challenges when EU lawmakers voted to take it to the bloc's top court for review.

Orpo stated that both he and Modi were pleased with the EU-India agreement, highlighting that European leaders were "exceptionally unanimous and satisfied." At a recent informal European Council meeting, no issues were identified that might hinder the agreement's implementation, according to Orpo's telephone interview following his discussion with Modi.

TRENDING

1
Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

 Global
2
Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

 United States
3
Gabon’s Digital Curtain: Social Media Suspended Amidst Political Tensions

Gabon’s Digital Curtain: Social Media Suspended Amidst Political Tensions

 Gabon
4
China's Rapid Submarine Surge: A New Maritime Power Shift

China's Rapid Submarine Surge: A New Maritime Power Shift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026