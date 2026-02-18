Unanimous Support for Landmark EU-India Trade Deal

No obstacles have emerged among European Union member states regarding the newly finalized EU-India trade deal, Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo informed Reuters after his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The landmark agreement was reached to reduce tariffs on most goods and decrease dependency on the United States, amidst escalating global trade tensions.

The deal is anticipated to be implemented within a year, but the vetting process by EU authorities might encounter some hurdles, as past experiences with a separate trade deal with Mercosur have shown. The Mercosur deal faced challenges when EU lawmakers voted to take it to the bloc's top court for review.

Orpo stated that both he and Modi were pleased with the EU-India agreement, highlighting that European leaders were "exceptionally unanimous and satisfied." At a recent informal European Council meeting, no issues were identified that might hinder the agreement's implementation, according to Orpo's telephone interview following his discussion with Modi.