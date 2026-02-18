Left Menu

Rajasthan Budget Sparks Outcry Over Lack of Support for Specially-Abled

Ashok Gehlot criticizes the Rajasthan Budget 2026-27, presented by Deputy CM Diya Kumari, for neglecting the welfare of specially-abled persons. He alleges that the budget lacks necessary allocations and undermines progress made during his tenure, including the halt of two universities for people with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:17 IST
Rajasthan Budget Sparks Outcry Over Lack of Support for Specially-Abled
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has sharply criticized the Rajasthan Budget 2026-27, accusing it of neglecting the needs of specially-abled individuals in the state. This allegation follows the budget presentation by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who holds the Finance portfolio.

Gehlot expressed profound disappointment, asserting that under the BJP government's fiscal plan, specially-abled persons felt 'cheated' by the lack of dedicated welfare allocations. He reminisced about his own tenure as chief minister when two universities for persons with disabilities were established, lamenting that their functions have now ceased.

The former chief minister also highlighted the absence of new initiatives for recruiting special educators, criticizing the stagnation in welfare schemes for the specially-abled community, thus marking a significant setback in their support and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

 Global
2
Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

 United States
3
Gabon’s Digital Curtain: Social Media Suspended Amidst Political Tensions

Gabon’s Digital Curtain: Social Media Suspended Amidst Political Tensions

 Gabon
4
China's Rapid Submarine Surge: A New Maritime Power Shift

China's Rapid Submarine Surge: A New Maritime Power Shift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026