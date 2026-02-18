Rajasthan Budget Sparks Outcry Over Lack of Support for Specially-Abled

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has sharply criticized the Rajasthan Budget 2026-27, accusing it of neglecting the needs of specially-abled individuals in the state. This allegation follows the budget presentation by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who holds the Finance portfolio.

Gehlot expressed profound disappointment, asserting that under the BJP government's fiscal plan, specially-abled persons felt 'cheated' by the lack of dedicated welfare allocations. He reminisced about his own tenure as chief minister when two universities for persons with disabilities were established, lamenting that their functions have now ceased.

The former chief minister also highlighted the absence of new initiatives for recruiting special educators, criticizing the stagnation in welfare schemes for the specially-abled community, thus marking a significant setback in their support and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)