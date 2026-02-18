Digital Breakthrough: AI-Powered Mental Health Support for Rural Indian Girls

An ambitious £5.3 million project is underway to bring AI-powered mental health support to adolescent girls in rural India. This international collaboration, revealed during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, includes leading institutions such as Imperial College London, University of Cambridge, and Milaan Foundation.

The project aims to adapt and test an AI chatbot designed for girls experiencing anxiety and low mood, particularly in low-resource settings. Funded by Wellcome, the research will assess whether AI interventions can address mental health disparities among young girls, who face barriers like limited autonomy and restricted access to technology.

Wysa, a digital mental health platform, will deliver the AI tool. With backing from partners including the UK's NHS, this culturally adapted program aspires to become a beacon of support for young girls battling mental health challenges amidst significant social and technological hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)