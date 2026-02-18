Left Menu

Digital Breakthrough: AI-Powered Mental Health Support for Rural Indian Girls

Researchers from India and the UK are collaborating on a £5.3 million project to scale up an AI-enabled digital mental health program for adolescent girls in rural India. The initiative, involving institutions like Imperial College London and Wysa, aims to address anxiety and low mood using culturally adapted AI chatbots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 19:02 IST
Digital Breakthrough: AI-Powered Mental Health Support for Rural Indian Girls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An ambitious £5.3 million project is underway to bring AI-powered mental health support to adolescent girls in rural India. This international collaboration, revealed during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, includes leading institutions such as Imperial College London, University of Cambridge, and Milaan Foundation.

The project aims to adapt and test an AI chatbot designed for girls experiencing anxiety and low mood, particularly in low-resource settings. Funded by Wellcome, the research will assess whether AI interventions can address mental health disparities among young girls, who face barriers like limited autonomy and restricted access to technology.

Wysa, a digital mental health platform, will deliver the AI tool. With backing from partners including the UK's NHS, this culturally adapted program aspires to become a beacon of support for young girls battling mental health challenges amidst significant social and technological hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Turn: Teenage Girl's Struggle and Systems at Crossroads

Tragic Turn: Teenage Girl's Struggle and Systems at Crossroads

 India
2
DUTA Challenges Campus Ban on Public Gatherings

DUTA Challenges Campus Ban on Public Gatherings

 India
3
Political Tensions Rise: Ex-Minister Marcin Romanowski Faces Arrest Warrant

Political Tensions Rise: Ex-Minister Marcin Romanowski Faces Arrest Warrant

 Poland
4
India-Kazakhstan: A Strategic Partnership for the Future

India-Kazakhstan: A Strategic Partnership for the Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026