Community Protest Against 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story'

The Yadav community protested the upcoming Hindi film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story', claiming it disrupts social harmony and offends their sentiments. The demonstrators called for a ban, citing concerns over its portrayal of inter-religious romance, which they deem derogatory. The film's release is set for February 27, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, members of the Yadav community staged a protest in response to the soon-to-be-released Hindi film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story'. According to the protesters, the film threatens social harmony and offends community sentiments.

The protest took place near Khirni crossing on Ganwa Road, where demonstrators gathered to demand an immediate ban on the movie's release. Director Ankit Bhadana's romantic drama has garnered criticism for depicting a cross-religious romantic affair involving a woman from the Yadav community, which protesters argue is derogatory.

With no immediate comment from the filmmakers, the protest unfolded peacefully and concluded without incident, according to police reports. This protest follows a similar controversy involving another film, where the title was changed after allegations of defaming a specific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

