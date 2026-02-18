Left Menu

Delhi Blossoms: A Floral Revolution with 50,000 Local Tulips

Delhi will showcase 50,000 locally-grown tulips this spring to reduce import dependence and enhance the city's appeal. Spearheaded by Lt Governor VK Saxena, this initiative involves the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology fulfilling a vision to beautify Delhi with indigenous blooms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:38 IST
This spring, Delhi is set to dazzle with the vibrant colors of 50,000 locally-grown tulips, marking a significant push towards reducing the city's reliance on imported flowers while boosting its attractiveness to residents and tourists. This initiative aligns with Lt Governor VK Saxena's vision of promoting local cultivation, according to the office of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

Of the 50,000 indigenous tulip bulbs, 29,000 were cultivated at Lodhi Garden's propagation chamber, established by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) under L-G Saxena's directive in 2022. The remaining 21,000 bulbs were developed by the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, from stocks harvested by the NDMC in previous years, officials reported.

This floral endeavor is set against a backdrop of Delhi's long-standing tradition of tulip planting. This year, authorities plan to further expand their efforts by importing 5.17 lakh tulip bulbs, planting 3.25 lakh in NDMC areas, and 1.92 lakh in DDA regions, officials disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

