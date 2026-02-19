Corruption Crackdown: Police Officers Arrested in Bribery Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made significant progress in its fight against corruption by arresting two officers from the Mumbai Police. The arrested personnel, identified as Senior Police Inspector Sanjeev Tawde and Sub-Inspector Dnyaneshwar Junne, were detained for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

According to ACB officials, the officers, stationed at the Kurar police station in Malad, were accused of demanding a Rs 3 lakh bribe from a complainant to file a case against a lawyer. They had allegedly accepted Rs 2 lakh in previous transactions.

The ACB executed a sting operation on Wednesday, resulting in the officers' arrest while receiving the remaining Rs 1 lakh. Investigations into the case are ongoing, aiming to uncover further details about the corrupt practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)