Ramzan Moon Ushers in Fasting Month in Kashmir
The Ramzan moon was sighted in Kashmir, marking the beginning of the Muslim fasting month. Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam confirmed reports of the crescent moon sighting. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended greetings, wishing peace and harmony for the region.
The Ramzan moon was sighted in Kashmir on Wednesday, officially marking the start of the Muslim fasting month, as announced by the valley's Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam. The announcement followed a meeting of the moon sighting committee.
Credible testimonies from various areas confirmed the crescent moon sighting, prompting the commencement of fasting on Thursday as per Islamic traditions.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to his official X handle to extend his greetings, wishing for peace, unity, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir during this sacred time.
