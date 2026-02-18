Left Menu

Ramzan Moon Ushers in Fasting Month in Kashmir

The Ramzan moon was sighted in Kashmir, marking the beginning of the Muslim fasting month. Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam confirmed reports of the crescent moon sighting. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended greetings, wishing peace and harmony for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:30 IST
Ramzan Moon Ushers in Fasting Month in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

The Ramzan moon was sighted in Kashmir on Wednesday, officially marking the start of the Muslim fasting month, as announced by the valley's Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam. The announcement followed a meeting of the moon sighting committee.

Credible testimonies from various areas confirmed the crescent moon sighting, prompting the commencement of fasting on Thursday as per Islamic traditions.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to his official X handle to extend his greetings, wishing for peace, unity, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir during this sacred time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

 Sri Lanka
2
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
3
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
4
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026