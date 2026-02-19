Left Menu

Max Richter's Melodic Magic: A Symphony of Film

Acclaimed composer Max Richter received the Berlinale Camera award recognizing his unique contributions to film music, particularly for his work on "Hamnet." Known for films like "Waltz with Bashir," Richter emphasizes the importance of precision and emotion in every musical note he crafts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 01:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

British composer Max Richter was honored with the Berlinale Camera award for his exceptional contribution to filmmaking, during a recent ceremony featuring Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. Richter, who collaborated with Zhao on the Shakespearean drama 'Hamnet,' was praised for his music's magical ability to resonate on a profound level.

The Berlinale Camera, a tradition of the Berlin Film Festival since 1986, has been previously awarded to luminaries such as Isabella Rossellini and Meryl Streep. Richter, now an Oscar nominee for his 'Hamnet' score, highlighted the sense of inevitability he seeks in his music.

Renowned for scores in films like 'Waltz with Bashir,' Richter shared his artistic process, stating the necessity of discarding a majority of his work to retain its core emotional essence, aiming for a final sound that feels indispensable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

