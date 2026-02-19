Global Markets Surge Amid Fed Minutes and Geopolitical Tensions

In a turbulent day for global markets, the U.S. and European stocks saw substantial gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve released its latest meeting minutes. While U.S. indexes managed to close in the green, European stocks closed at record levels, buoyed by defense and banking sectors.

The announcement of Christine Lagarde potentially stepping down early as President of the European Central Bank sent ripples through the currency markets, weakening the euro. On the international stage, the resolution of peace talks in Ukraine remains uncertain, adding to global tensions.

Concerns over the geopolitical landscape also influenced crude oil and gold prices, pushing them higher amid fears of supply disruptions. As financial markets adjusted to these developments, investors continued to weigh the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)