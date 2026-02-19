Left Menu

Controversy Sidelines Gates at India AI Impact Summit

Bill Gates withdrew from delivering the keynote at the India AI Impact Summit following concerns linked to his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Despite conflicting statements regarding his participation, the Gates Foundation opted to focus on summit priorities, with Ankur Vora representing the foundation instead.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, unexpectedly withdrew from delivering the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit. The decision followed unease among event organizers after Gates's name was mentioned in documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Initially, Gates's presence at the summit was confirmed, but the Gates Foundation later stated he would not speak to avoid shifting the summit's focus. The foundation's President of Africa and India Offices, Ankur Vora, will stand in for Gates.

Though Gates's association with Epstein is not indicative of any personal wrongdoing, the revelation caused discomfort among summit planners. Prominent figures like Sundar Pichai and Demis Hassabis were among the attendees.

