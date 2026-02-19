Left Menu

India Leads the Way in Ethical AI for Global Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's commitment to building an inclusive AI ecosystem at the India AI Impact Summit. Emphasizing ethics and transparency, he outlined India's digital achievements, calling for AI to empower rather than dominate and stressing the importance of global collaboration for AI governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • India

At the India AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's role in shaping a responsible artificial intelligence (AI) framework. He remarked that India's advanced digital infrastructure serves the world by promoting AI as an empowering rather than dominating tool.

Addressing leaders, Modi stressed the importance of making AI accessible globally. He advocated for the AI ecosystem to prioritize ethical standards, suggesting a 'glass box' approach where AI safety regulations are transparent and verifiable.

Highlighting India's contributions, he pointed to initiatives like the Unified Payments Interface and AIKosh. Modi stressed the need for collaboration in AI governance to ensure it aligns with human values and serves as a force for equity and innovation worldwide.

