Italy Challenges IPC Over Russian and Belarusian Paralympic Participation

Italy has called for the reversal of the decision allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under national symbols at the Paralympics. Italian ministers argue this decision contradicts the Olympic spirit due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The International Paralympic Committee had previously banned these countries following the 2022 invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy has made a prominent appeal to the International Paralympic Committee to reconsider its decision permitting Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under national flags at the Paralympics. The call for reversal came from Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Sports Minister Andrea Abodi, citing Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine as a contradiction to Olympic values.

Despite the objections from various nations and the European Commission, Russia's embassy in Italy condemned the Italian government's stance as offensive, highlighting the diplomatic tensions involved in the matter. The controversy unfolds as the Winter Paralympics prepare to begin on March 6, with Russia and Belarus, previously banned, participating under a neutral status.

Controversy continues with Ukraine announcing its decision to abstain from sending officials, and boycotts planned by Poland's Sports Ministry and the European Commissioner for Sport. Meanwhile, an Italian ministerial source confirmed that no visa blockages would occur against Russian athletes participating as neutrals if confirmed.

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

