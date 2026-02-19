Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'The Kerala Story' Sequel

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized 'The Kerala Story' as a divisive film, urging a serious view of its sequel. He denounced its communal agenda. BJP leader Sobha Surendran defended freedom of expression, highlighting grievances in media portrayals. The film previously won national awards, with its sequel announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:44 IST
Controversy Surrounds 'The Kerala Story' Sequel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed strong disapproval of 'The Kerala Story', labeling it a divisive film with a communal agenda. He urged the public to take the release of its sequel seriously, underlining the state's commitment to secularism.

Vijayan criticized how fabricated narratives stoke communal discord while true artistic expressions are often suppressed. He called for unity in rejecting attempts to tarnish Kerala's image, assuring that truth would prevail.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sobha Surendran defended the film's title, emphasizing freedom of expression. She acknowledged criticisms of the RSS and BJP in other films, which they respect despite disagreements. The film's sequel is eagerly anticipated following its success at the National Film Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

 Global
2
Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

 Global
3
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026