Controversy Surrounds 'The Kerala Story' Sequel

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed strong disapproval of 'The Kerala Story', labeling it a divisive film with a communal agenda. He urged the public to take the release of its sequel seriously, underlining the state's commitment to secularism.

Vijayan criticized how fabricated narratives stoke communal discord while true artistic expressions are often suppressed. He called for unity in rejecting attempts to tarnish Kerala's image, assuring that truth would prevail.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sobha Surendran defended the film's title, emphasizing freedom of expression. She acknowledged criticisms of the RSS and BJP in other films, which they respect despite disagreements. The film's sequel is eagerly anticipated following its success at the National Film Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)