International Board of Peace: Global Efforts to Stabilize Gaza

President Donald Trump, at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, declared that nine board members have pledged USD 7 billion for Gaza relief and that troops from five nations will support stabilization in the region.

Troops will focus on Rafah, while Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and the UAE are among nations making financial pledges. Trump emphasized the importance of investment in regional stability.

The initiative seeks to move beyond ceasefire efforts, raising concerns of the board becoming a UN rival, though Trump maintained that the board's goal is enhancing UN efficiency.

