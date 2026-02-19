Left Menu

International Board of Peace: Global Efforts to Stabilize Gaza

President Donald Trump announces a USD 7 billion Gaza relief pledge by nine board members and troop deployments by five countries for stabilization. Despite pledges, substantial funds and efforts are needed. There's global skepticism regarding the board's role as a potential rival to the United Nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:17 IST
  • United States

President Donald Trump, at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, declared that nine board members have pledged USD 7 billion for Gaza relief and that troops from five nations will support stabilization in the region.

Troops will focus on Rafah, while Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and the UAE are among nations making financial pledges. Trump emphasized the importance of investment in regional stability.

The initiative seeks to move beyond ceasefire efforts, raising concerns of the board becoming a UN rival, though Trump maintained that the board's goal is enhancing UN efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

