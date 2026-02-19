Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Namaz in Jyotirmath

Authorities in Jyotirmath intervened after a video showing namaz in an under-construction building surfaced. The municipality retracted permission and locked the site to prevent unrest. Talks were held with community leaders, and police were instructed to ensure peace amid rising tensions and demands for an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:57 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Namaz in Jyotirmath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jyotirmath, Chamoli district, a fragile situation emerged as a video showing namaz being performed in an under-construction government building spread on social media. In response, local authorities convened a meeting with community representatives to maintain peace.

The Jyotirmath municipality, initially granting verbal permission for the namaz, retracted its decision, locking the building to prevent potential unrest. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chandrashekhar Vashisht emphasized the importance of keeping order and instructed police to monitor for disruptive activities.

The controversy centers on a video filmed in the Meat Bazaar area where an under-construction table tennis court became the unexpected site for prayer, reigniting past tensions over religious space usage in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

 Global
2
Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

 Global
3
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026