Controversy Erupts Over Namaz in Jyotirmath
Authorities in Jyotirmath intervened after a video showing namaz in an under-construction building surfaced. The municipality retracted permission and locked the site to prevent unrest. Talks were held with community leaders, and police were instructed to ensure peace amid rising tensions and demands for an investigation.
- Country:
- India
In Jyotirmath, Chamoli district, a fragile situation emerged as a video showing namaz being performed in an under-construction government building spread on social media. In response, local authorities convened a meeting with community representatives to maintain peace.
The Jyotirmath municipality, initially granting verbal permission for the namaz, retracted its decision, locking the building to prevent potential unrest. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chandrashekhar Vashisht emphasized the importance of keeping order and instructed police to monitor for disruptive activities.
The controversy centers on a video filmed in the Meat Bazaar area where an under-construction table tennis court became the unexpected site for prayer, reigniting past tensions over religious space usage in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hospital in Indore Fined Over Viral Cat Video
Battle of Narratives: Hungary's Election Videos Stir Controversy
AI Allegations: Congress vs. BJP Over Deleted Videos
Memes and Scrums: The Social Media Storm Over Tadhg Furlong
German Court Mandates Transparency from Social Media Giant X Ahead of Hungary Election