Controversy Erupts Over Namaz in Jyotirmath

In Jyotirmath, Chamoli district, a fragile situation emerged as a video showing namaz being performed in an under-construction government building spread on social media. In response, local authorities convened a meeting with community representatives to maintain peace.

The Jyotirmath municipality, initially granting verbal permission for the namaz, retracted its decision, locking the building to prevent potential unrest. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chandrashekhar Vashisht emphasized the importance of keeping order and instructed police to monitor for disruptive activities.

The controversy centers on a video filmed in the Meat Bazaar area where an under-construction table tennis court became the unexpected site for prayer, reigniting past tensions over religious space usage in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)