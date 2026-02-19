Battle of Narratives: Hungary's Election Videos Stir Controversy

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar has sharply criticized Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party for airing a controversial campaign video. The emotive footage stirred debate as it portrayed a young girl watching her father being executed in a war scene, allegedly relating to the Ukraine conflict.

Magyar condemned the 33-second clip as 'outrageous manipulation,' arguing that it falsely links his Tisza party to pro-war stances. Orban's campaign labeled the election as a choice between 'war and peace,' attempting to cast doubt on Tisza's foreign policy intentions.

Questions of ethics and transparency were raised about the use of AI in political ads, as Fidesz's footage reportedly utilized artificial intelligence to create realistic scenes. The EU's upcoming AI Act may soon require clear disclosures in such instances.

(With inputs from agencies.)