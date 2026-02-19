Left Menu

Battle of Narratives: Hungary's Election Videos Stir Controversy

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar criticized a campaign video by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party as manipulating public sentiment by depicting a soldier's execution. The video, alleged to use AI technology, warns of Hungary's potential involvement in Ukraine's war. Polls show mixed support for both political parties.

Updated: 19-02-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:08 IST
Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar has sharply criticized Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party for airing a controversial campaign video. The emotive footage stirred debate as it portrayed a young girl watching her father being executed in a war scene, allegedly relating to the Ukraine conflict.

Magyar condemned the 33-second clip as 'outrageous manipulation,' arguing that it falsely links his Tisza party to pro-war stances. Orban's campaign labeled the election as a choice between 'war and peace,' attempting to cast doubt on Tisza's foreign policy intentions.

Questions of ethics and transparency were raised about the use of AI in political ads, as Fidesz's footage reportedly utilized artificial intelligence to create realistic scenes. The EU's upcoming AI Act may soon require clear disclosures in such instances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

