Phoebe Dynevor Takes Romantic Lead in 'Beach Read' Adaptation

Phoebe Dynevor will headline 20th Century Studios' adaptation of Emily Henry's bestselling novel 'Beach Read,' Deadline confirms. Recently seen in Lionsgate's 'Anniversary,' Dynevor will tackle a lead role in the romantic comedy that brings Henry's acclaimed 2020 New York Times bestseller to the screen.

The narrative centers on January Andrews, a romance novelist who faces grief and writer's block following her father's death and uncovering his long-held secrets. Seeking healing, January retreats to her father's Michigan beach house to ready it for sale. There, she rekindles ties with Gus Everett, a literary fiction author and former college rival, both navigating creative stagnation.

In a creative experiment, they agree to swap writing genres for the summer, vowing to avoid romance, a pledge that complicates over time. Director and screenwriter Yulin Kuang leads the project, having co-penned the Netflix adaptation of another Emily Henry novel. Producer Neal H Moritz and executive producer Karina Rahardja back the film, with oversight from Sarah Shepard and Catherine Hughes for 20th Century Studios.

(With inputs from agencies.)