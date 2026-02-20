Left Menu

India's Infrastructure Growth Slows: A Closer Look

India's eight key infrastructure sectors experienced a slowdown in output growth, recording 4% in January. This marks a decline from previous figures. Crude oil and natural gas output showed negative growth. Overall, the April-January period saw a 2.8% growth, a decrease from the previous year's 4.5%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:31 IST
India's Infrastructure Growth Slows: A Closer Look
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's infrastructure output growth has decelerated, with key sectors recording a 4% rate in January, down from 5.1% the previous year and 4.7% last December, as per official figures released Friday.

The slump is notably seen in crude oil and natural gas, where production growth turned negative this January.

During the fiscal period of April-January, these sectors saw a growth of 2.8%, a stark drop from the 4.5% observed in the same period last fiscal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

 India
2
PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

 India
3
Alysa Liu's Golden Comeback: Redefining Success on Her Own Terms

Alysa Liu's Golden Comeback: Redefining Success on Her Own Terms

 Italy
4
Hungary Activates Strategic Oil Reserves Amid Druzhba Pipeline Disruption

Hungary Activates Strategic Oil Reserves Amid Druzhba Pipeline Disruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026