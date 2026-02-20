India's Infrastructure Growth Slows: A Closer Look

India's infrastructure output growth has decelerated, with key sectors recording a 4% rate in January, down from 5.1% the previous year and 4.7% last December, as per official figures released Friday.

The slump is notably seen in crude oil and natural gas, where production growth turned negative this January.

During the fiscal period of April-January, these sectors saw a growth of 2.8%, a stark drop from the 4.5% observed in the same period last fiscal.

(With inputs from agencies.)