High Altitude: A Secret Ally Against Diabetes and the Brain's Role in Endurance

Research reveals that living at high altitudes may lower diabetes risk due to red blood cells acting as 'glucose sponges.' This discovery could lead to innovative treatments. Parallel findings show that brain neurons play a vital role in enhancing muscle endurance, suggesting new avenues for exercise benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent studies have uncovered that people residing in high-altitude areas have a reduced risk of diabetes due to their red blood cells transforming into 'glucose sponges.' These findings suggest new treatment possibilities, as researchers found that red blood cells, under low-oxygen conditions, absorb more glucose, thereby lowering blood sugar levels.

The research team, led by Yolanda Martí-Mateos, revealed that low-oxygen environments lead to an increased production of red blood cells, which consume more glucose. Experimentation with a new drug, HypoxyStat, mimicking this effect, showed promising results, reversing high blood sugar in diabetic mice more effectively than existing treatments.

In a related study, breakthroughs were made in understanding how brain activity, specifically involving SF1 neurons, contributes to muscle endurance. Activation of these neurons post-exercise enhanced endurance in mice, presenting the potential to improve exercise benefits for individuals unable to engage in rigorous physical activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

