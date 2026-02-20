Left Menu

SERP Monsters: Pioneering Structured SEO Success in the Digital Realm

SERP Monsters is a digital marketing agency established in 2021, renowned for its structured SEO systems and strategic execution. Founded by Shivam Sunel, it focuses on sustainable growth through methodical SEO practices and has rapidly expanded its reach in both Indian and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:33 IST
SERP Monsters: Pioneering Structured SEO Success in the Digital Realm
  • Country:
  • United States

In the fiercely competitive digital marketing landscape, SERP Monsters is making significant strides as a leader in structured and performance-focused SEO services. Emphasizing systematic execution, the company is setting benchmarks across India and international markets.

Founded in 2021 by Shivam Sunel, SERP Monsters boasts a distinctive approach that centers on research-backed SEO execution rather than trend-based strategies. Sunel, who launched his digital marketing career in 2018, leveraged hands-on experience to develop a detailed SEO framework that guides the agency's operations.

Since its inception, the agency has expanded its range of services, including AI SEO and content marketing, serving over 200 brands. Despite losing its primary domain in 2024, SERP Monsters demonstrated resilience by securing serpmonsters.com in 2025 and rebuilding its digital presence. Plans for international market expansion in 2026 signify its continued success trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, including criminal conspiracy, against IYC workers: Officials.

AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, inclu...

 India
2
Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

 India
3
Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

 Global
4
Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026