Political Shift: Panneerselvam's Endorsement Boosts DMK's 2026 Prospects

In a surprising political development, former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has suggested that the ruling DMK, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, stands a strong chance of regaining power in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Panneerselvam recently created a stir by meeting Chief Minister Stalin at the Secretariat and commending him for his five years in office. This move follows the former CM's departure from the NDA, marking a potential shift in political allegiances.

In dialogue with reporters, Panneerselvam highlighted the achievements of Stalin's governance, echoing sentiments shared by his supporter, Usilampatti legislator P Ayyappan, and emphasized the prevailing political sentiment favoring DMK's continuity in power.