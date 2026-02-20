Left Menu

Political Shift: Panneerselvam's Endorsement Boosts DMK's 2026 Prospects

Former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam suggests the ruling DMK could return to power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin, he expressed support for DMK's governance, despite previously leaving the NDA. His endorsement signals a potential political shift in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:32 IST
Political Shift: Panneerselvam's Endorsement Boosts DMK's 2026 Prospects
O Panneerselvam
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political development, former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has suggested that the ruling DMK, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, stands a strong chance of regaining power in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Panneerselvam recently created a stir by meeting Chief Minister Stalin at the Secretariat and commending him for his five years in office. This move follows the former CM's departure from the NDA, marking a potential shift in political allegiances.

In dialogue with reporters, Panneerselvam highlighted the achievements of Stalin's governance, echoing sentiments shared by his supporter, Usilampatti legislator P Ayyappan, and emphasized the prevailing political sentiment favoring DMK's continuity in power.

TRENDING

1
Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

 India
2
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda, reports AP.

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central pla...

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

 Global
4
Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026