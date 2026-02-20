Political Shift: Panneerselvam's Endorsement Boosts DMK's 2026 Prospects
Former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam suggests the ruling DMK could return to power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin, he expressed support for DMK's governance, despite previously leaving the NDA. His endorsement signals a potential political shift in Tamil Nadu.
In a surprising political development, former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has suggested that the ruling DMK, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, stands a strong chance of regaining power in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Panneerselvam recently created a stir by meeting Chief Minister Stalin at the Secretariat and commending him for his five years in office. This move follows the former CM's departure from the NDA, marking a potential shift in political allegiances.
In dialogue with reporters, Panneerselvam highlighted the achievements of Stalin's governance, echoing sentiments shared by his supporter, Usilampatti legislator P Ayyappan, and emphasized the prevailing political sentiment favoring DMK's continuity in power.
