Mizoram's 39th Statehood Celebration: A Day of Prayer and Reflection

Mizoram celebrated its 39th statehood anniversary with a unique observance on Friday, dubbed the 'State Day of Prayer.' A throng of worshippers gathered at various locations across districts to partake in prayer events under the theme 'Let us rebuild.'

The central gathering was held at Lammual in Aizawl, where Chief Minister Lalduhoma united with thousands in a sing-and-pray session. Citizens embarked on marches and two-wheeler rallies from multiple city points, culminating at the designated venue. The observance, which has evolved since 2024, reflects a shift towards spiritual commemoration of the state's establishment.

Marking its beginning in 1987 after a notable peace accord ended decades of conflict, Mizoram's statehood day continues to inspire reflection on its cultural legacy and societal renewal.

