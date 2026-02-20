Maharashtra Chief Minister Condemns Protest at India AI Impact Summit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has strongly condemned a protest by Youth Congress workers at the prestigious India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, referring to the demonstration as disgraceful and an orchestrated attempt to disrupt an event pivotal for showcasing India's technological prowess.

Fadnavis criticized the Congress, asserting they had reached a new low with what he described as a strategic effort to derail India's moment of pride before an international audience. In a passionate statement, the Chief Minister called for rigorous measures against those attempting to harm the nation's reputation.

The protest, which took place at the Bharat Mandapam exhibition hall, saw Youth Congress agitators chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before being escorted away by security forces. The incident has cast a shadow over the summit intended to highlight India's advancements in artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)