Kerala Story 2 Sparks Fresh Political Debate Amid Controversy

As the controversy surrounding 'The Kerala Story 2' unfolds, producer Vipul Shah addressed concerns, clarifying that the film does not target the state of Kerala. Speaking to ANI, Shah emphasized the film's focus on an 'evil' that needs eradication, rather than any geographical critique of the region known as 'God's Country.'

Shah also responded to criticism of the initial film, particularly over the disputed numerical claims. He suggested that insufficient governmental action after the original movie's release spurred the sequel's production. Criticism centered on the film's purportedly exaggerated figures, which Shah contended were supported by evidence available on YouTube.

Elaborating on the sequel's title and broader thematic focus, Shah noted that 'Kerala Story 2' ventures beyond Kerala to uncover a widespread manipulative conversion conspiracy across India. He reassured that no threats had been received following the sequel's announcement, suggesting that truth-telling could mitigate danger. Nevertheless, the film's trailer has reignited political discourse, with Kerala's Chief Minister among those voicing opposition due to potential communal strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)