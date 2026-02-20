Left Menu

Amanda Seyfried Shines in Dual Leading Roles Advocating for Strong Women

Actress Amanda Seyfried expresses her dedication to projects highlighting strong female characters with her roles in 'The Housemaid' and 'The Testament of Ann Lee'. At the Berlin Film Festival, she discussed choosing films that align with her artistic goals and inspire women-focused storytelling in cinema.

Amanda Seyfried (Image source: Instagram/ @mingey). Image Credit: ANI
At the Berlin International Film Festival, acclaimed actress Amanda Seyfried spoke about her career-defining choices in leading two powerful films centered around strong women—'The Housemaid' and 'The Testament of Ann Lee'. Both films celebrate female strength and are supported by audiences eager for women-centric stories, according to Variety.

Seyfried candidly reflected on her criteria for selecting roles. 'I constantly consider what projects justify spending time away from my children while providing artistic growth,' she remarked. She praised 'The Testament of Ann Lee' for its profound exploration of life through its cinematic narrative, characterizing it as a film of undeniable quality with a sharp edge.

Describing 'The Housemaid', Seyfried noted its distinct appeal and deeply personal significance, celebrating it as a testament to women's needs and rights. Seyfried, thrilled by both films' simultaneous releases, emphasized their impact on diverse audiences and the growing trend of movies crafted by and for women.

