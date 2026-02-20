Left Menu

A Shift in World Cup Festivities: Liberty State Park Fan Festival Canceled

The New York and New Jersey World Cup host committee canceled the planned fan festival at Liberty State Park. An expanded network of fan zones across New Jersey will replace it. Other fan events are planned for Queens and Manhattan. This shift changes traditional World Cup festivities.

The World Cup host committee for New York and New Jersey has canceled the anticipated fan festival at Liberty State Park in Jersey City. Initially planned to coincide with the tournament, the festival was set to offer excitement close to MetLife Stadium.

In a Friday statement, the committee announced a more extensive network of fan zones spanning 21 New Jersey counties will replace the original plan. Initiatives for community celebrations have been bolstered by a $5 million investment from Governor Mikie Sherrill, ensuring all regions relish World Cup fervor.

While plans for a New York fan fest fell through, New events are arranged at key locations, including the U.S. Tennis Association's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens and Manhattan's iconic Rockefeller Center. This aligns with FIFA's evolving approach of self-managing the event, unlike previous tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

