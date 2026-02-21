Left Menu

Stealing the Spotlight: Turturro's Analogue Antihero

John Turturro stars as a seasoned New York pickpocket in "The Only Living Pickpocket in New York." The film explores themes of change and technological resistance, as Turturro's character, an analogue enthusiast, squares off against a Gen Z target. The movie also stars Steve Buscemi and Jamie Lee Curtis.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the Berlin Film Festival, John Turturro spoke about his attraction to his role in "The Only Living Pickpocket in New York," citing his character's dedication to an analogue lifestyle. Known for his iconic roles in "Barton Fink" and "The Big Lebowski," Turturro appreciates the human interactions diminished by constant digital engagement.

Criminal antics unfold in New York City, with Turturro playing an unyielding pickpocket targeting a wealthy Gen Z individual. Supporting performances by Steve Buscemi, Giancarlo Esposito, Victoria Moroles, and Jamie Lee Curtis add depth to the film, which involves a silver wallet with concealed value that complicates the heist.

In his second feature, director Noah Segan presents a tale about adapting to the inescapability of change. With positive reviews from its Sundance debut, the film highlights Turturro's struggle with modernity, underscoring a message that change is the only constant in life.

