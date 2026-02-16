Left Menu

Anirudh Ravichander Launches Albuquerque Records: A New Era in Music

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander announced the launch of his own music label, Albuquerque Records. The label aims to promote original voices and regional pop culture. Business operations will be led by B Kaushik. The move marks Anirudh's strategic push towards artistic ownership and an artist-driven music industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander introduced his artist-owned music label, Albuquerque Records, signaling a significant shift in his career towards the music business.

Anirudh, known for hit collaborations with stars such as Vijay and Rajnikanth, expressed his desire to foster original voices and promote regional pop culture through his label. This venture represents a strategic move towards creative ownership and independence.

Appointed as Chief Operating Officer is B Kaushik, who brings a wealth of experience from his previous role leading the pop division at Sony Music India, South. The partnership aims to fortify an artist-driven ecosystem, emphasizing artistic excellence and sustainable careers for musicians.

