Dainik Bhaskar Group Wins Golden Peacock for CSR Excellence

The Dainik Bhaskar Group has been awarded the Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility, recognizing its significant efforts in environmental sustainability, education, and community development. The award ceremony took place on February 19, 2026, at Hotel Taj Lands End. Pawan Pandey received the award on behalf of the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 10:56 IST
The Dainik Bhaskar Group has been awarded the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility, honoring its commitment to impactful growth and community enhancement. The ceremony, held on February 19, 2026, at Hotel Taj Lands End, drew industry leaders nationwide.

This accolade acknowledges the group's extensive initiatives in environmental sustainability, education, public health, and community development, which include impactful campaigns like Ek Ped Ek Zindagi, Mitti Ke Ganesh, Vastradaan, and Sanskaar Vidya Niketan. These programs have promoted civic engagement and actionable change at grassroots levels.

Pawan Pandey, VP of Brand & Product Marketing, accepted the award on behalf of the organization. Director Girish Agarwal emphasized their dedication to leveraging media as a catalyst for social transformation, reinforcing their mission to sustain impactful and long-lasting initiatives. The Golden Peacock Award remains a symbol of corporate excellence in India, celebrating leadership and transparency in CSR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

