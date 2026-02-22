Left Menu

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form: A Respectful Split

Actor Alexandra Daddario and producer Andrew Form mutually decided to divorce after 3 years of marriage. The couple, who got engaged in 2021 and married in 2022, will continue to co-parent their child, emphasizing privacy during this transition. Form has two children from a previous marriage.

Actor Alexandra Daddario, famed for her role in the ''Percy Jackson'' series, and producer Andrew Form have announced their decision to part ways after three years of marriage.

The couple, who got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022, emphasized that their decision was mutual and made with love and respect. They plan to continue co-parenting their child, requesting privacy during this personal transition.

Form, who shares two children with his ex-wife, actor Jordana Brewster, divorced in 2021. Daddario is set to appear in ''Hershey,'' directed by Mark Waters, alongside Finn Wittrock and Alan Ruck.

