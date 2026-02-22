Sargun Mehta Slams Baseless Pregnancy Rumors on Social Media

Renowned actor Sargun Mehta took to social media to vehemently refute persistent pregnancy rumors about her and her husband, actor Ravi Dubey. Mehta labeled the rumors as unfounded and requested media outlets to verify their information before publishing such stories.

In a candid Instagram post, Mehta expressed her exasperation over the repeated conjecture. She humorously remarked on the longevity of her supposed pregnancy, urging tabloids and news outlets to cease spreading unverified information about her personal life.

This is not the first time the couple has been plagued by such rumors. Married since 2013 after meeting on the set of the show '12/24 Karol Bagh', Mehta and Dubey have often found themselves at the center of pregnancy speculations, which they have repeatedly debunked.