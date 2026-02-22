PM Modi inaugurates and dedicates to nation various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 cr in Meerut.
PTI | Meerut | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi inaugurates and dedicates to nation various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 cr in Meerut.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Under Cong-SP regime, progress would not have been possible amid infrastructure scams: PM Modi in Meerut.
Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
Inauguration of Namo Bharat Train and Meerut Metro Marks New Era for Uttar Pradesh
Escalating Tensions: Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
Uganda Boosts 2026 Public Spending to Fuel Energy and Infrastructure Growth