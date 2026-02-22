Russia Launches Massive Overnight Missile and Drone Assault on Ukraine

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a staggering 50 missiles and 297 drones targeting Ukraine overnight. The Ukrainian air force confirmed the assault on Sunday.

In a robust response, Ukrainian air defense units successfully intercepted and neutralized 33 of the missiles alongside 274 drones, according to the air force.

The shocking scale of the attack was disclosed in a post on Telegram, highlighting the intensifying conflict between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)