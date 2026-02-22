Left Menu

Anna Sawai to Portray Yoko Ono in Beatles Cinematic Event

Actor Anna Sawai is set to play Yoko Ono in Sam Mendes' upcoming four-part film on The Beatles. Sawai expresses her admiration for Ono, calling her an incredible and bold artist. The film will showcase The Beatles' story from multiple perspectives, with casting for its key members unveiled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:59 IST
Anna Sawai to Portray Yoko Ono in Beatles Cinematic Event
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an exciting development, actor Anna Sawai is stepping into the shoes of Japanese music legend Yoko Ono for filmmaker Sam Mendes' much-anticipated cinematic portrayal of The Beatles. The project, spanning four films, promises to shed new light on the iconic band, presenting their story through the individual perspectives of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison.

Sawai, thrilled at the opportunity, described Yoko Ono as an 'incredible artist' whose independent spirit and inspirational story deserve wider recognition. She acknowledged the challenges Ono faced from the public who viewed her as a target, emphasizing Ono's boldness and the importance of telling her story with authenticity and respect.

The cinematic event will see Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn taking on the roles of the legendary band members. Meanwhile, Sawai is also set to appear alongside Nicholas Hoult in 'How to Rob a Bank', hitting screens this September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

 India
2
FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

 India
3
Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

 India
4
Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026