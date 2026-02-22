Anna Sawai to Portray Yoko Ono in Beatles Cinematic Event

In an exciting development, actor Anna Sawai is stepping into the shoes of Japanese music legend Yoko Ono for filmmaker Sam Mendes' much-anticipated cinematic portrayal of The Beatles. The project, spanning four films, promises to shed new light on the iconic band, presenting their story through the individual perspectives of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison.

Sawai, thrilled at the opportunity, described Yoko Ono as an 'incredible artist' whose independent spirit and inspirational story deserve wider recognition. She acknowledged the challenges Ono faced from the public who viewed her as a target, emphasizing Ono's boldness and the importance of telling her story with authenticity and respect.

The cinematic event will see Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn taking on the roles of the legendary band members. Meanwhile, Sawai is also set to appear alongside Nicholas Hoult in 'How to Rob a Bank', hitting screens this September.

