Heartfelt Film 'Not a Hero' Garners Crystal Bear Recognition at Berlin Film Festival

The film 'Not a Hero', directed by celebrated filmmaker Rima Das, has been awarded the Crystal Bear Special Mention at the prominent 2026 Berlin International Film Festival. Recognized for its profound connection with youth, it was part of the Generation Kplus Competition.

With its world premiere last week, the film earned admiration for its storytelling approach that highlights the strength and courage of young people. The children's jury for the Generation Kplus included Walter Moritz Arndt, Gustav Arnz, and others who praised the film's unique perspective.

'Not a Hero' explores the journey of a young boy adjusting to new environments, encapsulating themes of masculinity and self-discovery. Starring Bhuman Bhargav Das and Sukanya Boruah, the film was produced by Flying River Films in collaboration with Akanga Film Asia.