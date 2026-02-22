Left Menu

Heartfelt Film 'Not a Hero' Garners Crystal Bear Recognition at Berlin Film Festival

'Not a Hero', directed by Rima Das, received the Crystal Bear Special Mention at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival. The film, praised for connecting with young audiences, premiered in the Generation Kplus Competition, featuring Bhuman Bhargav Das and Sukanya Boruah in a tale of strength and belonging.

Heartfelt Film 'Not a Hero' Garners Crystal Bear Recognition at Berlin Film Festival
The film 'Not a Hero', directed by celebrated filmmaker Rima Das, has been awarded the Crystal Bear Special Mention at the prominent 2026 Berlin International Film Festival. Recognized for its profound connection with youth, it was part of the Generation Kplus Competition.

With its world premiere last week, the film earned admiration for its storytelling approach that highlights the strength and courage of young people. The children's jury for the Generation Kplus included Walter Moritz Arndt, Gustav Arnz, and others who praised the film's unique perspective.

'Not a Hero' explores the journey of a young boy adjusting to new environments, encapsulating themes of masculinity and self-discovery. Starring Bhuman Bhargav Das and Sukanya Boruah, the film was produced by Flying River Films in collaboration with Akanga Film Asia.

