Thrilling Showdown: India Falls to Australia in Hockey Shootout

In a gripping FIH Pro League match, the Indian men's hockey team faced Australia, ending in a 2-2 tie after full time. Despite a strong performance, India eventually fell 5-4 to Australia in the penalty shootout, marking their sixth consecutive league defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hobart | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian men's hockey team displayed a marked improvement in their performance but succumbed to Australia in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout at their FIH Pro League encounter in Hobart.

India initially led with goals from Amit Rohidas and Jugraj Singh; however, Joel Rintala's brace brought the hosts level. Mohith's exceptional goalkeeping briefly maintained parity, but Australia clinched victory 5-4 in the shootout.

This result extends India's losing streak in the league to six matches. They will strive to break this sequence in their next match against Spain, scheduled for Tuesday.

