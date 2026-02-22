Left Menu

India Halts Trade Delegation to U.S. Amid Tariff Uncertainties

India postponed its trade delegation's visit to Washington due to tariff uncertainties after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump's imposed tariffs. Discussions were underway to finalize an interim deal to cut tariffs and increase bilateral trade. India's Congress party has called for a renegotiation.

India has delayed sending its trade delegation to the United States, primarily due to uncertainties following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to annul tariffs imposed under former President Donald Trump. This move represents one of the earliest responses from Asian nations to the court's ruling.

The decision to defer the visit was made after consultations between Indian and U.S. officials, according to a source familiar with the plans. Currently, there is no new schedule for the visit, largely due to the unclear tariff situations post the recent judgment.

The Indian delegation was initially slated to discuss an interim trade agreement in Washington, promising to lower punitive tariffs on Indian exports and significantly increase U.S. imports. However, the Indian Congress party has urged for renegotiation in light of recent developments, questioning the timing of prior commitments made by Prime Minister Modi.

