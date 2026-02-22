Controversy Brews Over Beef Fest and 'Kerala Story 2'

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has denounced the Students' Federation of India's (SFI) recent beef festival as a "provocative" form of protest against the upcoming film 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond'. IUML's state general secretary, P M A Salam, criticized the event, calling it a "cheap political gimmick" to attract Muslim voters.

Salam questioned the connection between beef consumption and any particular community, noting that people of different backgrounds, including those linked to the BJP and RSS, work in India's beef industry. He argued that the festival aimed to mislead Muslim voters while the CPI(M) allegedly supported them in name only.

The beef festival was organized in response to a scene in the film where a character is reportedly force-fed beef. While MSF called for a boycott of the film, SFI's event at Thiruvananthapuram's Manaveeyam Veedhi drew criticism for potentially offending Hindu sentiments. The film is set for release on February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)