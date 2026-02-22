Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Beef Fest and 'Kerala Story 2'

The IUML criticized the SFI's beef festival protest against the film 'Kerala Story 2,' labeling it a political ploy. The event, aimed at Muslim voters, was deemed provocative, stirring controversy and raising questions about its communal implications. The film's depiction of forced beef consumption sparked the fest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:13 IST
Controversy Brews Over Beef Fest and 'Kerala Story 2'
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has denounced the Students' Federation of India's (SFI) recent beef festival as a "provocative" form of protest against the upcoming film 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond'. IUML's state general secretary, P M A Salam, criticized the event, calling it a "cheap political gimmick" to attract Muslim voters.

Salam questioned the connection between beef consumption and any particular community, noting that people of different backgrounds, including those linked to the BJP and RSS, work in India's beef industry. He argued that the festival aimed to mislead Muslim voters while the CPI(M) allegedly supported them in name only.

The beef festival was organized in response to a scene in the film where a character is reportedly force-fed beef. While MSF called for a boycott of the film, SFI's event at Thiruvananthapuram's Manaveeyam Veedhi drew criticism for potentially offending Hindu sentiments. The film is set for release on February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

 India
2
FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

 India
3
Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

 India
4
Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026