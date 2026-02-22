Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over U.S. Medical Mission to Greenland

Denmark's military evacuated a U.S. submarine crew member off Greenland for medical help. Following this, President Trump announced a hospital ship deployment to the area, sparking a defense of Denmark's healthcare system by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen amid rising U.S.-Denmark tensions.

Updated: 22-02-2026 16:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's military recently evacuated a U.S. submarine crew member off Greenland's coast for urgent medical attention. The crew member was airlifted by a Danish Seahawk helicopter to a nearby hospital in Nuuk, according to the Danish Joint Arctic Command.

On the heels of this event, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to send a hospital ship to Greenland, claiming that many locals are not receiving adequate healthcare. The announcement has led to friction, with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen defending her country's healthcare system.

The incident is the latest in a series of growing tensions between Denmark and the U.S., as discussions about American interests in Greenland's strategic and mineral-rich arctic territory continue to make waves.

