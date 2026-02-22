Tensions Rise Over U.S. Medical Mission to Greenland

Denmark's military recently evacuated a U.S. submarine crew member off Greenland's coast for urgent medical attention. The crew member was airlifted by a Danish Seahawk helicopter to a nearby hospital in Nuuk, according to the Danish Joint Arctic Command.

On the heels of this event, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to send a hospital ship to Greenland, claiming that many locals are not receiving adequate healthcare. The announcement has led to friction, with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen defending her country's healthcare system.

The incident is the latest in a series of growing tensions between Denmark and the U.S., as discussions about American interests in Greenland's strategic and mineral-rich arctic territory continue to make waves.

(With inputs from agencies.)