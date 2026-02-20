Left Menu

Clash Over Kishtwar's Ramzan Donation Regulation

The Kishtwar district administration issued an order to regulate NGOs collecting donations during Ramzan after consulting local religious leaders. Concerns were raised over unauthorized fundraising, prompting the regulation. The decision, criticized by some politicians, was supported by the local Muslim community, emphasizing it as an administrative necessity not a political maneuver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The decision by the Kishtwar district administration to regulate NGO donations during Ramzan has sparked debate. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized that the order was issued following consultations with local religious leaders, not as a politically motivated action.

The regulation addresses concerns of unauthorized fundraising during the holy month. Fake NGOs reportedly collect funds in the name of charity without clear accountability. Authentic organizations and beneficiaries are deprived, said Abdullah, underscoring the need for oversight.

While some politicians criticize the regulation as overreach, community leaders and opposition members support it as a necessary step to ensure transparency and proper resource allocation. Debate continues on whether such issues should remain within religious domains or necessitate administrative intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

