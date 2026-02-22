Left Menu

Racial Tensions Flare in South Delhi: Northeast Women Allegedly Targeted

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh reportedly faced racial slurs by their neighbors in South Delhi after a dispute over repair work. An FIR has been filed against two individuals, with a video of the encounter circulating online. The victims demand an apology as tensions in the community rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh have accused their neighbors in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar of racial abuse following a confrontation over repair work. The incident, now captured in a viral video, shows exchanges of heated words and racial slurs, inflaming tensions within the local community.

An FIR has been lodged against Harsh Singh and his wife, Ruby Jain, on charges of outraging a woman's modesty and promoting enmity based on religion and race. The incident allegedly occurred after dust from the women's flat fell into the couple's home, leading to the contentious encounter.

The victims, who have demanded a formal apology, allege ongoing mental harassment and express concerns over increasing racial prejudice in the national capital. The situation is under further investigation by the police, while both parties claim the media has exaggerated the event.

