Minister Jitendra Singh to Honor P Parameswaran's Legacy in Memorial Lecture

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will deliver the fifth P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture in Thiruvananthapuram. Organized by Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, the event pays tribute to Parameswaran, a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member. Singh will discuss 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' focusing on science, technology, and innovation for national transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is set to deliver the fifth P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture on February 28th. The annual lecture, organized by the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, will take place in Thiruvananthapuram and aims to pay tribute to P Parameswaran, a leading figure in Indian cultural and philosophical circles as well as a former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Singh, who holds the independent charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, will address the theme 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Science, Technology and Future-Ready Innovation for National Transformation.' The topic underscores the pivotal role of technological advancement in shaping India's future.

Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram's initiative hopes to create a national platform by convening notable thinkers to discuss issues of national significance while honoring Parameswaran's contributions. Parameswaran, regarded as a prominent thinker, ideologue, and poet, has left a lasting impact on the appreciation and understanding of Indian culture and philosophy.

