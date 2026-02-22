Minister Jitendra Singh to Honor P Parameswaran's Legacy in Memorial Lecture

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is set to deliver the fifth P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture on February 28th. The annual lecture, organized by the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, will take place in Thiruvananthapuram and aims to pay tribute to P Parameswaran, a leading figure in Indian cultural and philosophical circles as well as a former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Singh, who holds the independent charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, will address the theme 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Science, Technology and Future-Ready Innovation for National Transformation.' The topic underscores the pivotal role of technological advancement in shaping India's future.

Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram's initiative hopes to create a national platform by convening notable thinkers to discuss issues of national significance while honoring Parameswaran's contributions. Parameswaran, regarded as a prominent thinker, ideologue, and poet, has left a lasting impact on the appreciation and understanding of Indian culture and philosophy.

