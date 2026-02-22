Left Menu

Vineet Jain's Transformative Leadership: Building a Multimedia Empire

Vineet Jain, Managing Director of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd, received the Lifetime Contribution to Media award from AIMA. Recognized for expanding The Times Group into a diversified multimedia entity, Jain's leadership has bolstered non-print media and ventured into education and sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:19 IST
Vineet Jain's Transformative Leadership: Building a Multimedia Empire
Vineet Jain
  • Country:
  • India

Vineet Jain, at the helm of India's foremost media conglomerate, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd (The Times Group), has been conferred with the Lifetime Contribution to Media award by AIMA.

This honor was bestowed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during AIMA's 70th Foundation Day and 20th National Management Day celebration. The theme, 'Transforming for Tomorrow: Growth with Resilience,' encapsulates Jain's tenure.

Under his leadership, The Times Group expanded across multimedia platforms, transforming it into an influential giant spanning television, digital media, and more. The group's ventures now include education and sports, reflecting Jain's vision in reshaping media and enterprise landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India
2
Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

 India
3
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
4
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026