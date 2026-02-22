Vineet Jain's Transformative Leadership: Building a Multimedia Empire

Vineet Jain, at the helm of India's foremost media conglomerate, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd (The Times Group), has been conferred with the Lifetime Contribution to Media award by AIMA.

This honor was bestowed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during AIMA's 70th Foundation Day and 20th National Management Day celebration. The theme, 'Transforming for Tomorrow: Growth with Resilience,' encapsulates Jain's tenure.

Under his leadership, The Times Group expanded across multimedia platforms, transforming it into an influential giant spanning television, digital media, and more. The group's ventures now include education and sports, reflecting Jain's vision in reshaping media and enterprise landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)