Tamil Nadu's Political Chessboard: DMK and Congress Eye Seat Power

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK initiated crucial seat-sharing talks with its allies on Sunday ahead of the April Assembly election. A central figure in these discussions was Congress leader KC Venugopal, who met with Chief Minister MK Stalin at his residence in Alwarpet.

The approximately 45-minute meeting saw Venugopal sharing Congress's expectations and the specific constituencies they aim to contest. This dialogue followed a previous meeting between DMK's Kanimozhi and Congress's Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. It is clear that the DMK, led by Stalin, aims to consolidate its alliance amid internal pushes for more Congress power in the state.

The DMK and IUML also engaged in seat-sharing talks, with the IUML requesting five seats but being offered two, due to the need to manage multiple alliances. The DMK is the leading party in the Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu, a coalition that includes several political parties such as Congress, DMDK, and the Left parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)