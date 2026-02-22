Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Political Chessboard: DMK and Congress Eye Seat Power

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has started seat-sharing discussions with its allies, including Congress, for the upcoming Assembly election. Key figures in the talks include KC Venugopal and CM MK Stalin. While Congress seeks influence, the DMK emphasizes limitations, citing the need to accommodate multiple allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-02-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 23:11 IST
Tamil Nadu's Political Chessboard: DMK and Congress Eye Seat Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK initiated crucial seat-sharing talks with its allies on Sunday ahead of the April Assembly election. A central figure in these discussions was Congress leader KC Venugopal, who met with Chief Minister MK Stalin at his residence in Alwarpet.

The approximately 45-minute meeting saw Venugopal sharing Congress's expectations and the specific constituencies they aim to contest. This dialogue followed a previous meeting between DMK's Kanimozhi and Congress's Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. It is clear that the DMK, led by Stalin, aims to consolidate its alliance amid internal pushes for more Congress power in the state.

The DMK and IUML also engaged in seat-sharing talks, with the IUML requesting five seats but being offered two, due to the need to manage multiple alliances. The DMK is the leading party in the Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu, a coalition that includes several political parties such as Congress, DMDK, and the Left parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

 India
2
False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

 India
4
BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026