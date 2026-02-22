Mac Allister's Last-Minute Heroics Secure Liverpool's Victory

In a thrilling Premier League clash, Alexis Mac Allister became Liverpool's hero with a late goal in a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest. The Argentine midfielder initially had an 89th-minute goal disallowed by VAR, but he redeemed himself by netting in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

The match at City Ground came to a dramatic conclusion, with Mac Allister unknowingly scoring in the game's final moments. His initial goal was scrubbed out when VAR revealed it hit his arm, but he found the net again after Virgil van Dijk's header caused chaos in the box.

Liverpool remains in sixth place, tied on points with Chelsea and Manchester United. Sunderland's home record faltered with a loss to Fulham, while Crystal Palace won amid managerial uncertainties, with Oliver Glasner's future in question after a vital win over Wolverhampton.