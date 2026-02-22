Left Menu

Showdown in Maharashtra: Political Strife Amidst Economic Promises and Challenges

The upcoming Budget session in Maharashtra's state legislature is set to witness heightened confrontations between the Mahayuti and Opposition. Contentious issues include the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, the Indo-US deal's impact on farmers, and mounting state debt. Political unity will be tested, and economic initiatives scrutinized.

Updated: 22-02-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 23:15 IST
The Maharashtra state legislature's Budget session is poised to be contentious, with the Mahayuti and Opposition clashing over multiple issues. Chief among these is the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a recent plane crash. In its wake, Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, steps into the role of Deputy CM.

The session marks the first in the state's history without a formal Leader of Opposition. This absence adds an unprecedented dynamic to debates expected to encompass the Indo-US trade deal's repercussions on local farmers, among other economic concerns.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, preparing to present the state budget, faces challenges not only from political adversaries but also in maintaining fiscal discipline amid ambitious infrastructure projects and growing debt. The decisions made in this session could significantly influence Maharashtra's economic trajectory.

